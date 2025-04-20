Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,346 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,442 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 198.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter.

FL stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $33.94. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.69.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

