Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Sells 3,616 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 492,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 4.8% of Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $66,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. First Financial Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 58,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.51.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.86. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $76.40 and a 1-year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.