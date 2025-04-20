Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Coty by 147.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,165,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 693,961 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 201,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 42,295 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coty by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 743,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after acquiring an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.74. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $11.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Coty had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 6.34%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COTY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Coty

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.