Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $63,000 Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,142 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in CEMEX in the 4th quarter worth about $1,498,000. Everstar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,525,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CEMEX by 745.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 26,739,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,809,000 after purchasing an additional 23,576,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

CEMEX Stock Performance

CEMEX stock opened at $5.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.28. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.89 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82.

CEMEX Announces Dividend

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. Bradesco Corretora set a $7.50 price objective on shares of CEMEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CEMEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CEMEX from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.63.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Articles

