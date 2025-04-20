Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 303,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after buying an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 43,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 43.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NIC opened at $110.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.69. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $121.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.74.

Nicolet Bankshares Announces Dividend

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $89.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.08 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.83%. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Nicolet Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nicolet Bankshares

In related news, Director Susan L. Merkatoris sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,396.86. The trade was a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 3,102 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.65, for a total value of $364,950.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,978,452.40. This represents a 8.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,527 shares of company stock worth $996,674 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Nicolet Bankshares from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals in Wisconsin and Michigan. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

