Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 862,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $20,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 550,427 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth about $12,341,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 296,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 235,067 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 887,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,222,000 after purchasing an additional 217,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 866.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 197,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 177,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

NYSE:AMN opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $706.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.09. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $70.07.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. Research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.