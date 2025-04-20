Geode Capital Management LLC Has $19.77 Million Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,026,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,385 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $19,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,189,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,116,000 after purchasing an additional 102,274 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,707,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,561,000 after purchasing an additional 206,698 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,085,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after buying an additional 165,281 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after buying an additional 89,335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Redwood Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,188,000 after buying an additional 18,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $5.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 44.36, a current ratio of 44.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The stock has a market cap of $736.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.15. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.64.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 218.18%.

RWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jones Trading reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

