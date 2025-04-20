Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 613,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $5,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Haleon alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 2,029.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Haleon by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.1166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is 58.97%.

About Haleon

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.