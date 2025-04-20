Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $6,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after buying an additional 465,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 369,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,051,000 after acquiring an additional 195,541 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 112,419 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 102,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 433,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 46,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFWA opened at $21.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.70 million, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.42%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director Frederick B. Rivera sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $101,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,752.92. This trade represents a 50.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,677,635.96. This represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,311 shares of company stock worth $369,193. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

