Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 3,410 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,649 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.5% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $101.33 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.51.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.