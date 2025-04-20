Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $6,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $153.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.84. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.53 and a 1-year high of $192.10.

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

HLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $192.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $179.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.40.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

