Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,832 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.98% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $18,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 31.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the third quarter worth $339,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IIPR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. BTIG Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of IIPR opened at $51.50 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $138.35. The company has a current ratio of 14.32, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The firm had revenue of $76.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 52.40% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.76%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.43%.

In related news, Director David Stecher sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $536,109.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,346 shares in the company, valued at $94,960.30. This represents a 84.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

