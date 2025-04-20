Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCR. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 295.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.53. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

