Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 246.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 579,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412,095 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Paymentus were worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Paymentus alerts:

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paymentus by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,697,000 after purchasing an additional 273,027 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Paymentus by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 878,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,713,000 after buying an additional 169,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paymentus by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paymentus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 222,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Paymentus by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 111,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,640,000 after acquiring an additional 68,235 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paymentus from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $28.00 target price on shares of Paymentus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Paymentus in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Paymentus Price Performance

NYSE PAY opened at $29.02 on Friday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $38.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 93.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity at Paymentus

In related news, General Counsel Andrew A. Gerber sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $98,178.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 94,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,462.90. This trade represents a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 15,794 shares of Paymentus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $505,250.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 466,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,459.65. This represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paymentus

(Free Report)

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paymentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paymentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.