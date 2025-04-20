Invesco Ltd. Buys 61,849 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 85.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,849 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Choice Hotels International worth $19,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total value of $519,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,797.90. The trade was a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $257,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,622,821.60. This represents a 5.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.15.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $123.96 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.22 and a 12-month high of $157.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $389.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 472.31% and a net margin of 18.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.46%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

