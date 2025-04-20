Invesco Ltd. Buys 644,976 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Free Report) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,319,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 644,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.49% of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF worth $21,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 20,241 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 248,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 256.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSCV opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.22. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $15.57 and a 12-month high of $17.16.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0645 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

