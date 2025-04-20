Invesco Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,089,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.95% of Par Pacific worth $17,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 232.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Par Pacific by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 4,804.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,975 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PARR opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $716.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.64. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 3.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Par Pacific from $20.00 to $14.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.68.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

