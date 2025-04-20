Invesco Ltd. Grows Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 118.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,812 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.24.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.0437 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

