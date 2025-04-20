Invesco Ltd. Has $18.71 Million Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,019 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $18,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Maximus by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its position in Maximus by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Maximus by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $988,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,167.68. This trade represents a 85.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,347.87. This represents a 11.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMS. StockNews.com cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised Maximus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd.

NYSE:MMS opened at $67.29 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.77 and a 12 month high of $93.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.22. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.28%. Analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

