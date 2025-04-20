Invesco Ltd. Has $18.71 Million Stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,431,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.86% of Owens & Minor worth $18,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Owens & Minor by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens & Minor news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,738,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $16,324,618.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,469,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,920,464.22. The trade was a 22.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,718,412 shares of company stock worth $24,495,308. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Owens & Minor from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.07 and a 52 week high of $25.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $536.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens & Minor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

