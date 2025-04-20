Invesco Ltd. Has $18.91 Million Holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,439 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Albertsons Companies worth $18,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth $298,302,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,150,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,310,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,875 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,465,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Shares of ACI opened at $21.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $23.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The business had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACI. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACI

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.