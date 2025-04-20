Invesco Ltd. Has $20.87 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,762,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $20,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 645.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,355,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,929,000 after buying an additional 7,234,862 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,169,000 after buying an additional 109,327 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 31.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,775,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,558 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 4,686,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,488,000 after purchasing an additional 851,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,156,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 74,952 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHO shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Trading Up 0.7 %

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $12.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $214.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.17 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 257.14%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

