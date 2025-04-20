Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,355,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140,037 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Bitfarms were worth $19,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitfarms during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Bitfarms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Bitfarms by 2,629.2% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Bitfarms Stock Up 1.5 %

BITF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $452.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.74. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bitfarms ( NASDAQ:BITF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.22 million. Bitfarms had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BITF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $3.25 price objective on Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bitfarms in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Bitfarms from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

