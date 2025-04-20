Invesco Ltd. Increases Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,431 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $20,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $71.94 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.53%.

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,257.36. This trade represents a 39.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,037.50. This trade represents a 32.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

