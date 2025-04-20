Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.87% of Barnes Group worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,491,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 4,626.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 384,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after acquiring an additional 376,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Barnes Group by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 350,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,748 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,768,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,426,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

NYSE:B opened at $47.48 on Friday. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

