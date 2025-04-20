Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in PROG were worth $17,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,937,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,646,000 after acquiring an additional 76,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in PROG by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,564,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after purchasing an additional 134,123 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in PROG by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 779,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in PROG by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 562,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of PROG by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,824,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.96. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. This trade represents a 27.85 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu purchased 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,330.91. This represents a 9.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

