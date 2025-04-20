Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $19,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCIT. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 35,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Timonier Family Office LTD. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $725,000.

VCIT stock opened at $80.74 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $77.86 and a 52 week high of $84.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

