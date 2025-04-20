Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,216,381 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Zillow Group worth $21,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 7,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Zillow Group by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on Z shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.71.

In other news, COO Jun Choo sold 1,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $99,248.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,215.16. This represents a 1.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,854 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $209,312.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,460,924.24. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,919 shares of company stock worth $7,869,478. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $62.57 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.45 and a one year high of $89.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.19.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.48). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

