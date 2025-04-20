Invesco Ltd. Raises Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 333,853 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of Imperial Oil worth $20,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,357 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on IMO. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James upgraded Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $63.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52-week low of $58.76 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a $0.4972 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.