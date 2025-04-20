Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 379,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Exact Sciences worth $21,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,625,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 549,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,863,000 after purchasing an additional 213,557 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,611,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 255,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,376,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 195,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after buying an additional 135,245 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.95. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $39.97 and a 12 month high of $72.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 37.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $713.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

