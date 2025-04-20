Invesco Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 598,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $21,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trustmark alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 117.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Trustmark by 124.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 69,779 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trustmark by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at $499,000. Institutional investors own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Price Performance

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.57. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $26.65 and a one year high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Trustmark Increases Dividend

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Trustmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TRMK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Trustmark from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Trustmark from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Trustmark in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Trustmark

Trustmark Profile

(Free Report)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trustmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trustmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.