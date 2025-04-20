Invesco Ltd. Sells 15,581 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,019 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,581 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.23% of Limbach worth $21,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LMB. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Limbach by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Limbach by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Limbach by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Limbach in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Saturna Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Limbach by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 9,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

LMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Limbach from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $103.00 price target on shares of Limbach in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Shares of LMB stock opened at $86.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.17 million, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.01. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.87 and a 52-week high of $107.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.31 and its 200 day moving average is $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. Limbach had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limbach news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 25,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,915,922.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,600 shares in the company, valued at $12,415,778. This trade represents a 13.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

