Invesco Ltd. Sells 271,707 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,229,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 271,707 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDJ. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $7.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.0619 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.