Invesco Ltd. Sells 64,304 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Arhaus worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Arhaus Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Arhaus Profile
Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
