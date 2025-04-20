Invesco Ltd. Sells 64,304 Shares of Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,917,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.36% of Arhaus worth $18,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arhaus by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Arhaus by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Arhaus by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Arhaus by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 6,773 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arhaus Price Performance

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $7.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.64. Arhaus, Inc. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded Arhaus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arhaus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arhaus

Arhaus Profile

(Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.