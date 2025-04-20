Invesco Ltd. Sells 78,217 Shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,000,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,217 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in WK Kellogg were worth $17,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in WK Kellogg by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WK Kellogg by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,514,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 730,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLG stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. WK Kellogg Co has a 52-week low of $15.17 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.74.

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. WK Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 2.66%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from WK Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. WK Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 81.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KLG. TD Cowen downgraded WK Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on WK Kellogg in a report on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

