JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 130.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199,691 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,061 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $4,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IART. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 599.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IART stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.46 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.87, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $442.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.15 million. Integra LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IART. Argus upgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.71.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

