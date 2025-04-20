Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,566 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,545 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kewaunee Scientific were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. 32.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith M. Gehl bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,500. This trade represents a 5.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Donald T. Gardner III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $120,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $734,503.58. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock worth $440,326 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Kewaunee Scientific Price Performance

KEQU opened at $33.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $95.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.37. Kewaunee Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $30.82 and a 12-month high of $71.33.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.17 million during the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 9.39%.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

