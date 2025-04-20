Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,376 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.29% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $7,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 397.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. Analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 683.33%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.