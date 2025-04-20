LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in LCI Industries in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.60.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $77.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.36. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 3.82%. Research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.14%.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.