Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,744 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $31,490,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,829 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,539,000 after purchasing an additional 439,831 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. StockNews.com cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. The trade was a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

