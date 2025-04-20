Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 3,930 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ryanair by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,913,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Ryanair during the third quarter worth about $584,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ryanair by 171.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 656,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 414,595 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RYAAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Ryanair Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts expect that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

