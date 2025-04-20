Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,988 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $6,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of SoundHound AI stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.91.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.58). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 163.58% and a negative return on equity of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 138,895 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $1,400,061.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,764,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,793.28. The trade was a 7.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,041.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

