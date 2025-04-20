Legal & General Group Plc Buys 257,489 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,489 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.06% of Aurora Innovation worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AUR. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $192,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Aurora Innovation by 13.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 11,628 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 431.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,307 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of Aurora Innovation stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

AUR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Aurora Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aurora Innovation

About Aurora Innovation

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.