Legal & General Group Plc Buys 9,191 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 353,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $6,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMH Properties by 1,011.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UMH Properties by 291.5% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in UMH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UMH shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.17.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.73 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,000.00%.

UMH Properties Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

