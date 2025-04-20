Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Albany International were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Albany International by 305.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 53,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 40,101 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Albany International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 715,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,609,000 after buying an additional 8,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Albany International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,071,000 after acquiring an additional 36,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Albany International by 14.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,931 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Albany International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIN. StockNews.com raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albany International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

Albany International stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $57.71 and a 52-week high of $95.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $286.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.52 million. On average, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

