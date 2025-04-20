Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,930 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.28% of Bancorp worth $7,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Bancorp by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Bancorp by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TBBK opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $65.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. On average, research analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Bancorp from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

