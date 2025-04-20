Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,512 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.25% of OUTFRONT Media worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $14.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

OUTFRONT Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $493.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.42 million. OUTFRONT Media had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 13.30%. On average, equities analysts forecast that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

