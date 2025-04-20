Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,769 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.15% of Bank OZK worth $7,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 573,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 60,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OZK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.38.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

