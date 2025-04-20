Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.32% of CONMED worth $6,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNMD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CONMED by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 8,274 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CONMED by 4.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 620,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,631,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CONMED by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in CONMED by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 73,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CONMED has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.20.

CONMED Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:CNMD opened at $48.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is 18.87%.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

