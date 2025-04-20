Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.27% of Hawkins worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Hawkins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. 69.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities started coverage on Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial raised Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Hawkins Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $121.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.98 and a 12 month high of $139.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.66.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 8.60%. On average, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

